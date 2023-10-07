Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

