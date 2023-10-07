Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.39.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

