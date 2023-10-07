Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 4,863 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

