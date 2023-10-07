Naviter Wealth LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.