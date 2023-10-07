NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NBTB opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NBT Bancorp

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.