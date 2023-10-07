NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Director Thomas Michael Nevens Sells 7,000 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTAP stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

