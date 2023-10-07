NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $10,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 60.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 968,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

