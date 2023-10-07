NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.45. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 39,853 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 687.09% and a negative return on equity of 78.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NightHawk Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth $57,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

