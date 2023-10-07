Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

