NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 32.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.