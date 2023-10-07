NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

