NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVDA stock opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.07 and a 200-day moving average of $385.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

