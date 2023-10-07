Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.44 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,935,361 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15. The firm has a market cap of £258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 448.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

