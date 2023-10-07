Paul W. Graves Sells 59,244 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

