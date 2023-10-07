PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 231,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 56,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 136,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

