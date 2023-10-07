PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

