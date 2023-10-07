Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.

Phoenix Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

