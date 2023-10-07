Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $6.51. Precipio shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Precipio from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Precipio Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 68.54% and a negative net margin of 98.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company's stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

