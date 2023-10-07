Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.29. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 11,531 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,246.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%.

In other news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,033 shares in the company, valued at $73,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

