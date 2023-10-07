Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.18. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 170,571 shares changing hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

