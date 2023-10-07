Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

