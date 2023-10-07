Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.00. Reading International shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 45,935 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,720.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $314,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

