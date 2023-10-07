Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.81

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.81 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89). Record shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 71,354 shares trading hands.

Record Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.81.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

