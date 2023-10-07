Refined Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

