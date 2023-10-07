Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $260.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $177.49 and a 52-week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.