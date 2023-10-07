Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.39.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

