Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 40 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,435,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

