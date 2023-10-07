R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.63

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.63 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 49.17 ($0.59). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60), with a volume of 391,287 shares traded.
R&Q Insurance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15, a current ratio of 17.65 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.30.
About R&Q Insurance
R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.
