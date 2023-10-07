Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $636.85

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.85 ($7.70) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.49). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 628 ($7.59), with a volume of 6,726 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 415.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 636.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,980.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £7,056.78 ($8,529.89). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.