Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.75 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.35). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 213,292 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.75.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

