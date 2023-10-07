Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

