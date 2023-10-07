Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.08. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

