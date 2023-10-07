SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

