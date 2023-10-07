Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $16.90. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.