St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 843 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 19,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 47,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

