Stratex International (LON:STI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares changing hands.

Stratex International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.

About Stratex International

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

