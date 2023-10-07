Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 48,611 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tilray by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 579,754 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

