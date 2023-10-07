Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in N-able by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NABL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

