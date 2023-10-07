Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

