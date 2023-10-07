Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

