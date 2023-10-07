Sycomore Asset Management Buys 12,035 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $457.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

