Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.51

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.51 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.95). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 290,632 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.76 million, a PE ratio of 575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.51.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,340.02). Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

