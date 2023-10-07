Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.54. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 10,336 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

