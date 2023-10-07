Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

