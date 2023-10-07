Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,592 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $12,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

