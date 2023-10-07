Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $34.28 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

