Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,871 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,797 shares of company stock worth $32,975,919. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

