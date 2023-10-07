Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

