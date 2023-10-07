Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,176 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.54 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.