The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as low as $8.34. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 110,554 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

