The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as low as $8.34. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 110,554 shares.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.